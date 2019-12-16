December 16, 2019

It’s funny how that old saying “What goes around comes around” is so true. For example, there’s a judge invoking a law the GOP created to block Obama and now is being used to stop Trump; Another whistleblower comes forward to tell the world what ICE agents have been doing; and Think you can’t save money over the holidays? There’s several apps that will prove you wrong. Go beyond the headlines…and get smarter!
Judge stymies Trump’s border wall by invoking GOP law targeting Obama
AP Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants
Lutheran church makes history with first transgender Latina pastor
What Else Disappears If The ACA (Obamacare) Is Overturned?
What’s at stake in the 2020 census?
Growing local news deserts endanger democracy, study finds
Unearthing the mystery of the meaning of Easter Island’s Moai
The apps to help you save over Christmas and New Year
This is the world’s first 3D neighborhood in rural Mexico
Brazil’s Amazon deforestation this year nearly size of Puerto Rico, says agency