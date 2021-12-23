December 23, 2021

The US Census Bureau reported earlier this week that the US population isn’t growing at levels where it needs to be at to sustain the country in the future. Part of that reason has to do with the Latino birthrate, and unfortunately, deaths; Biden admin is giving student loan borrowers a reprieve from loan payments. So why are some lawmakers saying it’s not enough?; A new study finds this staple food product is key for Latino families eating healthy; Heard of the James Webb Space Telescope? Plan to watch its Christmas Day launch? Read why you should care on both counts; and One geographer, with way too much time on his hands, has mapped one of the most popular food creations in Mexico – and in the US too! Go beyond the headlines…

The clear and present danger of Trump’s enduring ‘Big Lie’

Fewer Latino births, more deaths have an impact on nation’s slower growth

Immigration is the one easy trick to boost U.S. population growth

Student loan payment pause is extended — but many lawmakers and borrowers want more

Pancho Claus, Santa’s zoot-suited cousin, offers toys and cultural connection for Houston’s Spanish-speaking kids

Avocados Help Latino Families Eat Healthier, Says Study

How to Watch the Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (and Why It’s Big Deal)

Zillow adds FaceTime SharePlay to browse homes with friends

Geographer creates map of Mexico’s 1.6 million taco shops

Brazil: Deforestation in protected areas up 79% under Bolsonaro