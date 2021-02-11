February 11, 2021

The new video evidence presented by House Managers in Trump’s second impeachment trial horrified and sickened most people watching it. Too bad some GOP senators are so detached from the proceedings they still affirm their intentions for acquitting Trump. Yet, a rising number of Republicans aren’t having it and are in talks of creating a challenge to current GOP; Another report of rogue ICE agents and how they coerce deportations; Scientists create a device that feeds off the electricity of our own bodies; and Astronomers just found a possible new planet. Go beyond the headlines…

The pandemic’s racial disparities extend to nursing homes

ICE threatened to expose asylum-seekers to COVID-19 if they did not accept deportation

Exclusive: Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

Decrying racism, fans pushed for years to get Latino NFL pioneer Tom Flores in Hall of Fame

Study: Smaller cars may be why crashes injure women more

CDC Says Double-Masking Offers More Protection Against The Coronavirus

New wearable device turns the body into a battery

Scientists Sound Alarm About Insect Apocalypse

Astronomers’ hopes raised by glimpse of possible new planet

What is Clubhouse, the buzzy new audio chat app?

‘Rivers of gold’ rush through the Peruvian Amazon in stunning NASA photo

Mexico City art installation made of 10,000 cigarette lighters pays tribute to those who quit