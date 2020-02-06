February 6, 2020

With Trump’s shameful acquittal, it now is up to us all to do what Senate Republicans refused to do. Yet, in the meantime, we must suffer through abuses at the direction of this White House: A 32-year-old US citizen dies in border custody; ICE denying proper care to child with head injury; White House threatens to veto Puerto Rico earthquake aid package; and Two million Americans lost health coverage/access in Trump’s first year — how many more will with further cuts Trump administration is proposing? Go beyond the headlines…

32-year-old U.S. citizen dies in border custody in Texas

Advocates say ICE denying proper care to child with head injury

White House threatens to veto Puerto Rico earthquake aid package ahead of House vote

‘American Dirt’ fiasco exposes publishing industry that’s too consolidated, too white and too selective

Graduates Of Historically Black Colleges & Predominantly Hispanic Colleges May Be Paying More For Loans: Watchdog Group

Women, minorities make gains in Hollywood but it’s not fast enough, new study finds

Two Million Americans Lost Health Coverage/Access In Trump’s First Year: BU Study

A New App Guides Readers Through Chaucer’s ‘Canterbury Tales’

How Nicaragua’s deaf children invented a new sign language

9,900-year-old Mexican female skeleton distinct from other early American settlers