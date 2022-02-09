February 9, 2022

Lately, several polls have declared that more Americans are trending toward the GOP. One poll expert cautions people not to get too excited; One Latina Republican just offered a bill that her white peers will find hard to swallow, let alone vote for; Studies show students of color are suspended more often if one thing is true of their teachers; Ready to just go off-grid? Airstream has us covered with an environmentally-friendly camper for the 21st Century; and New app connects skilled workers, think welders, electricians, tradespeople, to employers. Go beyond the headlines…
What To Make Of Polls That Show Americans Are Trending Toward The GOP
GOP bill would legalize migrants in exchange for border security, E-Verify
Students are suspended less when their teacher has the same race or ethnicity
Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico
Among young Latino adults, noncitizens are at greater risk of death than naturalized and U.S.-born citizens
Airstream debuts first US electric-powered camper that parks itself, allows off-grid travel
Massive Sponge Gardens Discovered on the Peaks of Extinct Underwater Volcanoes in the Arctic Deep Sea
New App Community Connects Skilled Workers with Employers
The fast fashion graveyard in Chile’s Atacama Desert
U.S. lawmakers take Mexican president to task over need to protect journalists