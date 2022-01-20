January 20, 2022

In yesterday’s press conference, President Biden said he didn’t believe the polls when a reporter asked how he felt about his low polling numbers. Dismissing unfavorable facts seems to be a Washington trait. However, those of us witnessing the ruthless takeover of congressional districts by unethical GOP redistricting practices can’t afford that Washington luxury. Otherwise, we risk living in a society that we traditionally have abhorred; So is the headline that inflation is threatening Latino buying power really news? After all, inflation is taking a bite out of everyone’s pocketbook; Florida legislators say they don’t want to make white students uncomfortable, so they plan on banning lessons on discrimination. And they wonder why history repeats itself; The quest to explore has long been a human trademark. Unfortunately, scientists have found that one thing could prevent humans from traveling in space for long periods. No trips to Mars or the outer fringes of the galaxy? Bummer! And in the mood to watch the films that made the cut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival? Just go online! Go beyond the headlines…

