July 15, 2020

Survey: Majority of Americans ‘Dissatisfied’ With State of U.S.

Trump gets some good election news: GOP voter registrations outpace Dems

The Government’s Own Experts Say Separating Immigrant Families During The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Add To Their Mental Trauma

South Dakota Is Sharing Driver’s License Info To Help Find Out Who’s A Citizen

How the 1st Black head of a major publishing house wants to change the industry

Candace Valenzuela wins Texas runoff, stands to be first Afro-Latina in Congress

Netflix changed media forever. Can this streamer bring the revolution to Latino audiences?

New Dating App ‘Tabby’ Helps Cat Lovers Connect and Create Feline-Focused Couples

Chilean police train dogs to sniff out COVID-19

Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and fines