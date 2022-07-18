July 18, 2022

One particular act over the weekend illustrates how GOP state conventions are passing horrific amendments to their party platforms clearly recognizing only one demographic as being ‘American.’ The Idaho GOP rejected an amendment to their party platform allowing abortions to save a woman’s life. The fact that women are dispensable in Idaho and our lives are so little valued by this party contributes to the wake-up call we all should be hearing: Extremists have seized control of the GOP in city and state legislatures, Congress and the judicial branch and if we don’t begin voting them out of office, the future of this country will be bleak; So, what exactly is the immigration deal the Senate is working on; After 25 years, two Latino brothers were finally exonerated. They spent half their lives in jail because of a dirty cop, and the ironic ring he was protecting; Scientists say new satellite data is showing disturbing trends with the world’s forests; and Brazil’s poorest just hit ‘paydirt’ in tackling hunger. Go beyond the headlines…

