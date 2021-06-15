June 15, 2021

The value of immigrants to the growth of any country shouldn’t be disputed or underestimated — especially in light of a new report confirming the dollar amount of how much immigrants actually contribute to the GDP; On the other hand, the onslaught against voter access, women’s reproductive rights, trans children playing sports, etc shouldn’t be too surprising given just how many state governments are controlled by Republicans; Wearing fur is today’s equivalent of a fashion faux pax. Now, one country, and the first in the world, has outlawed the selling of fur; and Scientists just revealed a very disturbing fact about Rocky Mountain forest fires. Go beyond the headlines…

Report: Pathway to citizenship for 10 million would boost GDP by $1.7 trillion

A different America: How Republicans hold near total control in 23 US states

Panic attacks highlight stress at shelters for migrant kids

IRS to open a non-filer portal to sign up for Child Tax Credit

3 dirty jobs that will build the future

Israel Has Become The 1st Country To Ban The Sale Of Most Fur Clothing

Rocky Mountain forests burning more now than any time in the past 2,000 years

Smartphone images identify acne and mouth bacteria

Mexico’s president characterizes ‘middle class’ his political opponents

Stashing cash, Peru’s urban elite panics as a socialist looks set to clinch presidency