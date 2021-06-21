June 21, 2021

The Biden Administration continues striving to show the world that the US as a compassionate nation is back. Maybe that’s why the White House made a significant announcement about migrant families; Researchers documenting the very different reasons why White, Black and Latinos retire early; Too often, teens find themselves in abusive relationships and the adults around them feel helpless, but research says adults can help; and FINALLY, a cure (or almost cure) for hiccups! Go beyond the headlines…
White House eyes ending migrant family expulsion by July 31
White, Black and Hispanic Americans retire early for different reasons
Researchers: Career metrics uphold racism, sexism in science
Millions Of Teens Experience Abusive Relationships. Here’s How Adults Can Help
Visualising 70 years of refugee journeys
Earth Has a 27.5-Million-Year ‘Heartbeat’, But We Don’t Know What Causes It
Scientists Are on the Cusp of Finally Deciphering the Entire Human Genome
Drinking straw device is instant cure for hiccups, say scientists
Mexico’s bee guardians on mission to save species
Peru: Covid-19 situation remains critical in world’s worst-hit country