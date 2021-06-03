June 3, 2021

Climate change is accelerating the deterioration of our glaciers, cropland, water supplies, air quality, etc. That’s Mother Nature, with help from us. However, human indifference is guilty of all the rest: Many U.S. schools found to be suffering from ‘Third World’ conditions; Texas GOP continues Trump assault on migrant children; NFL finally woke up when it comes to assessing brain injuries in players; and All eyes on Mexico and Peru politics this weekend as election outcomes could chart a different course for each country. Go beyond the headlines…

