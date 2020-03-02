March 2, 2020

There was hope at the end of last week for migrants denied waiting in the US for asylum requests. Yet, at the 11th hour, the DOJ intervened and guess what happened; The 2020 Census is now online; The US Navy makes a major announcement that could be a game-changer for hundreds of new sailors and Marines; and protests are underway in Chile and why that’s bad news for the youth of the country. Go beyond the headlines…

What symptoms to be on the lookout for and how to protect yourself from coronavirus

Federal court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy — then reverses itself

Navy to provide free associate’s degrees to young sailors and Marines as US advantages erode

Despite Cybersecurity Risks And Last-Minute Changes, The 2020 Census Goes Online

A new generation of young Latinos is making one California town a must-visit stop for 2020 Democrats

‘It’s a sense of pride’: Latino businesses owners increasing, study finds

Mexican restaurant owner in Ohio praised after being caught on camera helping elderly, special needs customers eat

Researchers Find New Reason Why Arctic is Warming So Fast

A personal trainer chatbot for the environment

Graciela Iturbide’s images reveal untold stories of indigenous Mexico

‘Our children are going to prison’: Chile holds scores of minors arrested during protests