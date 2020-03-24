March 24, 2020

Though Trump is eager to get people back to work, a.k.a. raise the stock market, the reality is clear — only fools defy health experts who say the worst is yet to come. Unfortunately, that doesn’t help events unfolding now: For instance, which workers are being disproportionately laid off; Why most renters won’t see relief from eviction under White House plan and Are we heading into a depression? To help pass our time at home, and hopefully relieve a little of our anxiety, more cultural events and places are going online. Now, six of Mexico’s most popular museums are offering virtual tours. Stay healthy everyone! Go beyond the headlines…

Fears mount of a coronavirus-induced depression

Coronavirus layoffs disproportionately hurt black and Latino workers: ‘It’s almost like doomsday is coming’

Surgeon General Tells U.S.: ‘This Week It’s Going To Get Bad’

Most Renters Won’t Be Protected From Eviction Under White House Plan, Despite President Trump’s Promise

Activists demand Congress consider immigrants in coronavirus package

What doctors are seeing in emergency departments across the country

Dining bonds help restaurants raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

68 cultural, historical and scientific collections you can explore online

Colombia close to having world’s first open source and low-cost ventilator to ‘beat Covid-19’

Six Mexican 6 museums you can visit without leaving home