As Trump's inauguration looms closer, anxiety and trepidation are the two emotions occupying the minds of all who see the incoming administration as one heralding such a profound change to our country as we know it that it feels almost unrecognizable. The rhetoric and policies proposed during his campaign have already sparked deep divisions, leaving many Americans questioning the future of democracy, civil rights, and the nation's role on the global stage. Concerns about immigration crackdowns, environmental rollbacks, and a potential erosion of institutional norms weigh heavily on those who fear that these changes will undermine decades of progress. For some, the uncertainty of what comes next is more unsettling than the changes themselves, as the incoming administration's unpredictable nature has created an atmosphere of instability. As the nation braces for this new chapter, it is clear that the months ahead will test not only the resilience of American values but also the ability of US to navigate a profoundly altered political and social landscape; Along with a new era in US history, the 119th Congress is also changed and is in the hands of today's generation; Think everyone will share in tax breaks and low inflation? Analysis shows just how wealth inequality is soaring and where; and Ever like listening to sad music? Researchers applaud your choice if you're feeling down.

