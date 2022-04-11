April 11, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to be taking just as heavy a toll on Russia’s military. Intel says that Russia has now lost so many troops that they are culling their roster of retirees; Liz Cheney just confirmed what the nation already knew: There’s enough evidence for a criminal referral of Trump. Do we hear “Lock him up?”; Is a recession on the way?; Texas arrested the first violator of their new abortion law, but local prosecutor refuses to prosecute; Scientists find just how toxic Fox News is for viewers; and Ever wanted to support non-profit journalism, and side-step corporate media? There’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

Russia is recruiting retired veterans to ‘generate more fighting power’ and combat ‘mounting losses,’ says UK

Zelensky: “Of course I’m ready to give my life for my country”

Cheney says Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence for a criminal referral for Trump

Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

Texas’ Lizelle Herera Abortion-Murder Charge ‘Tip of the Iceberg,’ Warns Nonprofit

When Fox News viewers flip to CNN, their opinions shift too, study finds

SleepLoop subconsciously enhances deep sleep

New App Helps You Opt Out of Corporate Media for Independent Journalism

Mexican president wins 90% backing in leadership vote he sought

Paraguay: Electric cars almost sold out amid increase in price of fuel