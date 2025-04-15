April 15, 2025

For critics of the MAGA movement, hope was that the extreme group would fade into the shadows, like its predecessor the Tea Party. No such luck. With each vengeance-riddled action from the administration, the movement gets stronger. Are there people actually feeding off the hate and retaliation from the Oval Office? According to a new poll, not only is the MAGA movement not fading—it’s expanding, and fast. The latest NBC News survey reveals that more than 70% of Republicans now identify as part of the MAGA movement, a jump from 55% just before Trump’s re-election last fall. That’s not just a party consolidating—it’s a party rebranding.

Even more striking? MAGA support is gaining ground outside traditional Republican circles. The poll shows that nearly 40% of all registered voters now identify as MAGA supporters, up from 1 in 5 less than a year ago. That includes a sharp rise among college-educated men, a group once thought to be drifting away from Trump, climbing from 21% last year to 37% this spring.

So, what does that mean for the rest of us? It means MAGA is no longer a fringe slogan—it’s become a mainstream identity that’s reshaping American politics from the inside out. While some hoped the movement was a political fad, the data shows it’s evolving into something more durable, tapping into a deep well of discontent and amplifying it with every retaliatory policy and headline-grabbing decision from the White House.

For those watching closely, it’s not just about red hats and rallies anymore—it’s about a worldview that’s taking deeper root in the political soil. Whether you’re concerned, curious, or just trying to understand the landscape heading into the next election cycle, one thing is clear: MAGA isn’t shrinking. It’s multiplying. Go beyond the headlines…

