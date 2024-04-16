April 16, 2024

A selling point in any national political contest between opposing parties has always been if the party in power has kept people safe. Not so much on the international stage but within its own borders. The GOP like to say that the Democrats have made the country less safe and continually claim the country is more violent now than ever before. However, the data doesn’t show that scenario. In fact, it shows a different reality that bucks “alternative facts;” Do you know where Myanmar is? A recent UN report finds it’s a country worse off than believed; Every week, there is a headline about gun deaths. A new analysis finds that the majority of gun deaths aren’t from what we think; A global event is occurring in our oceans and scientists don’t like it one bit; Think blinking your eyes is sexy? Or just necessary to keep our eyeballs wet? Seems there’s an even more important reason that we just never knew; and While we all embraced remote working, there’s a dark underside that many don’t even think about — until it’s too late. Go beyond the headlines…
Number of homicides plummets in major U.S. cities
Middle class wiped out: Half of Myanmar’s people forced into poverty by civil war, UN report finds
Suicides make up majority of gun deaths, but remain overlooked in gun violence debate
The hidden price of leaving a big city to work remotely
‘Political confidence’ has a darker side
Scientists warn of massive ocean problem as fourth global coral bleaching event is underway
Blinking found to do more than simply wet the eyes
Limitless is a new AI tool for your meetings — and an all-hearing wearable gadget
General goes on trial for genocide, 40 years after Guatemala’s bloody civil war
Mexico saw unprecedented numbers of undocumented migrants arrive in 2023