April 17, 2025

It’s a no-brainer to know what our friends and family are thinking about this current administration. Nowadays, the subject seems to creep into our everyday conversations within the first ten minutes. However, it’s a different story when trying to gauge the actual pulse of the nation. Taking one poll on its own merits is no longer enough to get the full view of the American electorate. We need to look at several different polls, from different sources, and then use an attribute unique to our species — critical thinking — to deduce a realistic representation of the national thought, especially under a presidency that’s as polarizing as this one. While supporters of President Trump continue to cheer on policies like mass deportations, tariffs, and federal job cuts, a broader view across multiple reputable polls shows a nation much more divided than any one backyard barbecue might suggest.

Nationally, President Trump’s approval ratings continue to trend negative, though often by narrow margins. According to the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 43% of Americans approve of his performance, with 53% disapproving. The Fox News poll paints a similarly close picture, with 49% favorable and 51% unfavorable. Rasmussen, often considered more conservative-leaning, reports 48% approval to 50% disapproval — still a net negative. Meanwhile, The Economist and Cygnal both show Trump at 45% and 47% approval, respectively, and Civiqs reports a national figure of just 42% approval to 54% disapproval.

What this tells us is that while Trump retains a loyal base, especially in deeply red areas, the broader electorate is far from sold. These approval numbers suggest that while the president hasn’t lost his most ardent supporters, he has yet to win over the majority — and any lasting mandate may depend on how these numbers evolve as his policies begin to impact daily American life.

Bottom line: No single poll tells the whole story — but taken together, they reveal a country still very much in the midst of a political identity crisis. For voters, now more than ever, it’s not just about where you stand, but how well you understand where the rest of the nation does. Go beyond the headlines (now more than ever)…

