April 18, 2025

Contrary to what is said from the Oval Office, Americans did not vote for much of what this administration considers its mandate. How do we know? The pockets of protests, the slew of lawsuits and the surge in Town Hall outrage and scoldings combine to paint a picture of growing unrest, dislike and anger at this administration’s handling of the economy, civil rights, education, etc. As a result, the uptick in protests, boycotts and “economic blackouts” is noticeable — and growing. Across the country, organized economic blackouts, viral boycotts, and waves of consumer activism are pushing back against policies many Americans feel were never part of the electoral mandate. One flashpoint: the rollback of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives by the Trump administration, which has triggered outrage and sustained protest.

A three-day “economic blackout” from April 18–20, led by the People’s Union USA, encouraged Americans to halt spending at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon in protest of corporate greed and DEI retreat. While some data firms saw only limited or short-lived changes in spending behavior, others, including Placer.ai, reported clear drops in foot traffic at retailers like Target—whose stock has also dropped over 30% since DEI cuts were announced in January.

Critics point to the power of collective economic resistance not necessarily to crater sales, but to shape public discourse and hold corporations accountable—especially those perceived to have profited off inclusive branding, only to abandon it under political pressure. According to Pastor Jamal Bryant, who helped organize the ongoing Target Fast boycott, nearly 200,000 people have pledged to shift their spending and support Black-owned businesses. The boycott, he says, is no longer just about policy reversal; it’s about principle.

What’s clear is this: Americans are increasingly turning to their wallets as tools for protest. Whether these boycotts result in immediate corporate changes or not, they are successfully keeping key social issues like equity, accountability, and economic justice in the national conversation. Go beyond the headlines…

