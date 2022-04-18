April 18, 2022

The fighting in the Ukraine continues. Now, a city considered a refuge for the fleeing is being bombed while the villages are cleaning up their dead after Russians retreat; Polls say Hispanics are increasingly becoming disillusioned with Biden and Dems. Yet, is there any thought being given that it’s the GOP who’s trying to take away our votes, restrict women’s rights and still favor the wealthy to pay less in taxes and burden those of us who aren’t? I don’t think so; Why is an immigration surge happening at the border now?; Scientists discover ‘missing link’ in severe form of asthma and can now work on a new therapy; and A new device translates images and webpages into braille. Go beyond the headlines…

