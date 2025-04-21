April 21, 2025

Are you worried about Trump’s tariffs? Anecdotal reports reveal a lot of people are. Some have begun stockpiling toys, clothes, etc. to get ready for the time those items, which can be bought relatively cheaply now, are out of the price range of most middle-low-income people. So, it’ not surprising the crown of this administration is rapidly tarnishing in the eyes of many. In fact, a new poll (on an old subject) highlights this growing displeasure. According to a new CNBC poll, President Trump’s approval rating on the economy has hit a record low — just 43% of Americans approve of his economic management, while 55% disapprove. This is the first time Trump has scored a net negative on the economy in CNBC’s polling history. That’s a significant reversal for a president who was re-elected largely on the promise of curbing inflation and restoring financial stability.

The timing couldn’t be worse. With new tariffs rolling out — many seen as erratic or lacking strategy — and prices on everyday goods threatening to climb, the American public is growing uneasy. Another 53% of those polled said the economy is getting worse, and nearly half believe things will continue to decline in the next year. Anxiety is especially high among middle- and lower-income households, many of whom are now stocking up on essentials before prices spike further.

The takeaway? Even among voters who once saw Trump as a shrewd economic operator, confidence is eroding. And unless the administration can stabilize its messaging and show tangible results soon, that dip in approval may not just stay — it could deepen. Go beyond the headlines…

