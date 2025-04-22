April 22, 2025

From the days of the Bible, scammers, fraudsters, “Snake Oil salesmen” have been a part of society. Today is no different. Unfortunately, today’s scams have gone global, industrial, and in many case, high-tech. According to a new report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), organized crime syndicates originally based in East and Southeast Asia have taken their multi-billion-dollar scam operations worldwide. These transnational fraud networks—once mostly confined to compounds in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines—are now turning up in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and even the Pacific Islands.

The scams range from romance frauds and fake investment schemes to illegal online gambling and cyber-enabled theft, often powered by advanced tech like AI-generated deepfakes and malware. The UNODC estimates these scam centers rake in nearly $40 billion annually. As crackdowns increase in Southeast Asia, these operations are hedging their risks by shifting to countries with weaker enforcement. Nigeria, Brazil, Zambia, and Peru have all seen surges in scam-related arrests or rescue operations tied to syndicates like the Red Dragon gang from Taiwan.

The worrying part? It’s not just the usual suspects anymore. The UN says there’s a rise in “crime-as-a-service” models, where tools like stolen data, fake identities, and sophisticated laundering techniques are available for hire. In other words, anyone with bad intentions and a budget can now buy into the global scam economy. And with more digital tools making fraud easier and more convincing, governments—and individuals—must be more vigilant than ever. Go beyond the headlines…

