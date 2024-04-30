April 30, 2024

It’s been four years since the planet faced a global threat that brought the world to its knees. Whether you call it COVID or The Pandemic, either name evokes a mix of memories, mostly bad. But time has passed and those memories are fading, or are they? A new 23-country study looking at global public health reveals some memories just linger; The River Thames. It’s iconic and synonymous with London, and quickly becoming a symbol of corporate waste; Own a car? Car payment delinquencies have been reaching all-time highs. Along with those is the rising cost of insurance which experts say spell a crisis that is getting worse; Imagine that, cities that raised property taxes to pay for child care transformed the lives of families – who can actually now help contribute to their local economy without worrying about their children; and Why do some people run faster than others? Scientists think they know why. Go beyond the headlines…

Pandemic fatigue and vaccine hesitancy continue to affect global public health, new 23-country study finds

UK water sports call for clean-up as sewage crisis deepens

Columbia begins student suspensions after protestors resist leaving camp

America’s Car Insurance Crisis Is Getting Worse

These cities raised taxes — for child care. Parents say the free day care ‘changed my life’

Why are some people faster than others? 2 exercise scientists explain the secrets of running speed

Haunting Sounds From The World’s Largest Living Thing Recorded

Journalism app Curio launches Rio, your own AI news anchor

The longest commercial passenger flight from China will take you to Mexico City

Costa Rica: A Tale of Two Realities in Electricity Access