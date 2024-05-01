May 1, 2024

What do Africa and the Caribbean have in common? They are two regions where the United States (used) to have influence. However, nowadays our influence isn’t just waning but is being replaced by the two countries that have made it their mission to replace the US on the global stage; Congress not reauthorizing internet subsidies for the low-income is way more than just denying the most vulnerable access to surfing the web. It’s cutting off an essential lifeline; Economists have been declaring for awhile that the country has been able to avoid a recession. Just tell that to the hundreds of college-degreed workers collecting unemployment; Debating on whether or not to getting a rescue dog versus paying big bucks for a purebred? A new study dispels one myth that may make the decision easier; and Scientists say they now know which is the world’s deepest blue hole. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. Economic Confidence Falls for First Time Since October

US losing ground to Russia in geopolitical battle over Africa

End of internet subsidy threatens telehealth access

Welcome to the white-collar recession

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Action Over China in the Caribbean: ‘Alarm Bells’

Study dispels myth that purebred dogs are more prone to health problems

Webb telescope captures top of iconic horsehead nebula in unprecedented detail

Midi is building a digital platform for an oft-overlooked area of women’s health

Mexico’s Chetumal Bay blue hole is the world’s deepest, scientists say

Cuba Is Ailing, but the Regime Remains Sturdy