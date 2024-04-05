April 5, 2024

The US economy keeps chugging along but red flags are unfurling in one particular sector; Maybe in taking their cue from Russia, China is behaving more aggressively on the global stage. From renaming mountain ranges, rivers and neighborhoods in a disputed area that belongs to India to Microsoft’s dire warning of China’s plans with elections to be conducted in the US, South Korea and India this year; Who supplies the most illegal guns in the country? It’s not gangs or cartels; Where did early humans go after leaving Africa 20,000 years ago? Archeologists think they know; Have you heard there’s a total solar eclipse happening on Monday across the United States? If you won’t be somewhere you can see it, at least you’ll be able to hear it; and The Amazon’s reclusive Yanomami tribe has been exposed to a dangerous element that underscores the danger of modern society. Go beyond the headlines…

Teachers want the public to know their job is difficult, new survey finds

China will use AI to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea and India, Microsoft warns

ATF: 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 years

Job Losses Hit Grim Milestone

Efforts to curb deforestation around the world are stalling, report finds

Early humans lived on ‘Persian plateau’ for 20,000 years after leaving Africa, study suggests

Listen Live to the Total Solar Eclipse, Transformed Into a Real-Time Musical Composition

Retro, an actually good photo-sharing app for BFFs, launches collaborative journals

Ecuador declares Mexico ambassador persona non grata, orders her to leave

Mercury exposure widespread among Yanomami tribe in Amazon, report finds