August 10, 2022

If ever there was a partisan response to anything, it’s been to the revelation that the FBI (finally) subjected Trump to a property search and seizure. The news stunning conservatives, and delighting everyone else, has GOP politicians now promising vengeance and retribution if they get control of Congress again. With such a certainty on the horizon, it’s all the more reason that voters need to bypass GOP politicians for the foreseeable future and prevent them from using the government to promote and protect Trump and establishing an authoritarian government that only favors GOP elites; A pregnant teenage girl is being prosecuted for having an abortion and her mother too, for helping her. How did law enforcement find out? Facebook handed over their private messenger texts; Ever wonder why most kids seem to experience Covid in a milder form? There’s a reason; Archeologists just made an amazing find in the deserts of Utah; and Because of climate change, insects are under threat as much as humans. Now, there’s an online tool to help us help one particular species. Go beyond the headlines…

Presidential Records Act and Trump’s FBI search explained

‘People will die waiting’: America’s system for the disabled is nearing collapse

A record number of abortion measures are on the ballot in 2022

This Is the Data Facebook Gave Police to Prosecute a Teenager for Abortion

Explore the World From Inside the U.S.: 13 Great Multicultural Destinations

Kid noses fight off Covid better than adults’

Archaeologists Find 12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints in Utah

New online resource can help users ‘bee’ friendly when it comes to planting for pollinators

A raging fire at a Cuban oil facility worsens the island’s energy crisis

Archaeological site holds clues about ancient Maya seafarers