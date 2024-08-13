August 13, 2024

To put it delicately, Putin is getting his arse kicked! Never did he imagine that the global animosity that imprisons his movements to only a few like-minded countries would be strengthening 2 1/2 years after his unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Little could he envision, to his own detriment, that the world would rally to Ukraine’s defense and supply state-of-the-art weaponry to combat Russia’s aggression. Little did he even think that the table would be turned on him and Ukraine would actually be assaulting Russian turf, within Russian boundaries. No one knows how this saga will end but to think Putin will go quietly into the night is a dream scenario that doesn’t fit Putin’s narcissistic quest for world domination — and explains why he’s training his Russian navy to launch nuclear strikes on targets where, if he’s going to go out in a blaze of fire, he’ll exact his vengeance to the fullest; The Associated Press released a study that shows the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade on ERs across the country. It’s not pretty, safe or sustainable; Humans have a habit of accepting things as they are because ‘it’s always been that way.’ For example, it’s expected that as we age we will develop dementia sooner or later. New research shows that’s not necessarily true and could be preventable. Go beyond the headlines…

