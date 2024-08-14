August 14, 2024

In the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the major boasting point by supporters was that it returned oversight to the states. As we’ve seen from Texas to Florida, states have not only passed draconian bills punishing women and their doctors, and in some cases even friends and family, when it comes to helping women, but states have significantly endangered women’s and babies’ lives in the process. In fact, a recent study found that Texas’ abortion ban is directly linked to the sharp rise in deaths of newborns and infants. So, is it any wonder that a poll shows just how women (voters) feel about state control of abortions?; Ukraine is like “The Little Engine that Could” and it’s driving Putin mad; Money is tight everywhere and probably nowhere better than on college campuses. It’s so tight that it’s not enough to cut faculty and administration but now even college majors; A new global analysis shows if you want to live a long, happy and healthier life — the US isn’t the place for you; and Mexican archeologists just discovered not only a new set of hieroglyphics but the name of a never-before-known ruler. Go beyond the headlines…

Most women oppose leaving abortion laws to the states, across party lines: poll

Ukraine pounds Russia with drones and says it is advancing deeper

U.S. colleges slash majors in effort to cut costs, leaving some students scrambling

The cities with the best — and worst — upward mobility

US Population Has Lowest Life Expectancy Among Peers: ‘Alarming’

Gummy vitamins can be a problem for your teeth

The oceans are weirdly hot. Scientists are trying to figure out why

Offensive names dot the American street map − a new app provides a way to track them

Mexican archeologists discover ancient hieroglyphs describing founding of ancient Maya city

El Salvador Seals $1.6 Billion Deal To Modernize Ports And Bring Bitcoin City To Life