August 20, 2024

Remember back in 2020 when many people, living in high-cost areas of the country, suddenly felt liberated because work-in-the-office shifted to remote working? People were happier that they could move to their ‘retirement’ dream location but still have a job. Nowadays, people aren’t so sure they’ll still have a job no matter where they live; Last year was the deadliest year for workers of one international organization; A few months back it seemed everyone was traveling, but a day of reckoning seems to have arrived for the travel industry; Ever seen a UFO, or the politically correct term of UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon? Unfortunately, our own government appears confused on its existence. That’s why one former intelligence official says it’s time to level with us, the American public, and tell the real story and stop playing games like it’s 1947; Ever wonder why legal contracts and that darn small print is so hard to understand because of all that ‘legalese’? Researchers discovered a simple reason why laws are written NOT for the average person; and Ever wanted to be a space explorer? Now, you can from the comfort of earth, even your favorite recliner, with an app that allows us to be part of an international scientific team looking for black holes. Go beyond the headlines…

Job security worrying more Americans, new survey shows

UN says a record number of aid workers were killed in 2023 and this year may be even higher

Biden administration’s negotiated price cuts for 10 common prescription drugs likely to save Medicare billions, beginning in 2026

‘Travel is too expensive right now’: Americans are spending less or skipping trips altogether

Personal Essay: I Investigated UAPs at the Pentagon—Americans Can Handle the Truth

Study explains why laws are written in an incomprehensible style

New Technique Removes More Than 98% of Nanoplastics From Water

Help scientists find new black holes with this free smartphone app

Nicaragua bans 1,500 NGOs in latest crackdown against civil society

Federal court workers strike as the political party Morena announces changes to judicial reform proposal