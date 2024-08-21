August 21, 2024

Even if politics isn’t your thing—and honestly, how can it not be right now—if you happened to catch the Democratic National Convention last night, you might be feeling a bit of FOMO. People were genuinely enjoying themselves, and the diversity on display? Let’s call it what it is: the real face of America. It’s a stark contrast to the other convention, where diversity seemed more like a token gesture than a true reflection of our nation. But while there were plenty of smiles, declarations of love, and positive vibes across all generations, a new poll sheds some light on a growing concern: Gen Z’s trust in government is wavering, revealing a darker undercurrent beneath the celebration; Ukraine just did something that Putin never imagined would ever happen. Yay for Zelensky and his forces!; 2030 is the global goal to provide food for the food insecure. Unfortunately, like other global target dates for reaching imperative milestones, the world is woefully behind; The world is on the move. As migration increases due to climate crisis, war or violence opponents increasingly try to define the identity a of people only trying to survive. But their identity is far more complicated than stereotypes and mass blame; Who doesn’t love salsa? Now, scientists have devised an innovative way to grow more of the ingredients that add a little spice to every meal; and While in many ways, Mexico is considered old-fashioned in its treatment of women, the new female president just created a new government agency that hopes to bring the country fully into the 21st Century. Go beyond the headlines…

Half of Gen Z has “very little” trust in the presidency: poll

Ukraine attacks Moscow in one of largest ever drone attacks on the Russian capital

The World Is Set to Fail on 2030 Food Goal

Inflation has led to a strong U.S. dollar. But that’s not always a good thing.

The Religious Composition of the World’s Migrants

Pilot study uses recycled glass to grow plants for salsa ingredients

Unique ‘fan-on-a-chip’ could prevent AI smartphones from overheating — with 1st devices launching in 2026

A New App Turns White Noise Into Art

Mexico’s Sheinbaum creates new Ministry of Women

The Human Cost of Coffee: Rescuing slave workers in Brazil’s farms