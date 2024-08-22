August 22, 2024

There is one line that Tim Walz likes to use on the campaign trail when talking about government intrusion into people’s lives — …”Mind your own damn business.” It’s a sentiment we all share and yet there is a group of people, unfortunately in leadership positions, that only feel that applies to their lives but no one else. Yet, a new survey reveals just how Americans feel about being subjected to bans and restrictions; There’s a reason why labor unions are so loud in their support of Democratic policies; Exercise or have a slice of last night’s apple pie. How to choose? Scientists uncover why it’s such a hard decision for us all; Ever wish you could hear Apple Podcasts from anywhere? Now, you can; and Recent political moves in Mexico have other countries cautiously watching what happens next. Go beyond the headlines…

How Americans feel about book bans, restrictions: Survey

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries to boost tourism

Half a Million Migrant Spouses of US Citizens Get Pathway to Green Cards

More workers expect to lose their jobs in the coming months, survey finds

Nearly 60% of baby foods in the U.S. don’t meet nutritional guidelines, study says

How the brain picks between snacks and exercise

Innovative Antenna Design Paves Way For 6G Satellite Networks

Apple Podcasts launches on the web

Morgan Stanley elevates risk profile for Mexico in face of judicial reform

Trinidad and Tobago redraws coat of arms to remove Columbus’s three ships