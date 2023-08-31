August 31, 2023

FEMA is running out of money. Bad news for anyone facing the likelihood of a hurricane, tornado, fire, earthquake, flood. You get the picture — that scenario could happen to any of us. The idea that our government wouldn’t have money to help us is a scary thought. Fingers are crossed that Congress approves additional funding but with some GOP MAGA legislators saying they’re willing to risk a government shutdown to get their way over other issues, then funding FEMA is more in jeopardy than it should be. In the meantime, the agency is planning a nationwide test alert in October for something, that given our political climate, is imperative for our future survival; So, North Korea plans to supply Russia arms? Why aren’t we surprised?; Nebraska just set a sports world record for an unlikely sport; An interactive map reveals the sad legacy of Native American boarding schools; and The world’s largest limpet is going extinct. Go beyond the headlines…

What to know about FEMA’s nationwide test alert planned for October

North Korea and Russia meet over arms deal, U.S. intel reveals

Meta takes down largest online influence network in history

Exclusive: US General Lays Battle Plan to Avoid A War in Space That No One May Win

Nebraska volleyball sets world record for women’s sports attendance

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

How a mere 12% of Americans eat half the nation’s beef, creating significant health and environmental impacts

AI-powered index for child labour that updates in real time

Off Mexico’s coast, world’s largest limpet (sea snail) is slipping into extinction

Chile launches push to find people disappeared in Pinochet era