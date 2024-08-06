August 6, 2024

There’s a reason why the United States has repeatedly fallen in the global quality of life rankings. Forget about the easy access to guns, the censorship of books, the national banning of abortions or the criminalization of the rights of gays and transgenders. One of the biggest reasons is the unequal healthcare system. Have money, you’re in luck. Have none, you go without. In a concerning turn of events, the number of uninsured Americans has risen in 2024, reversing years of progress, which has significant implications for public health and economic stability; Recent water quality tests for the Seine River, a key venue for the Paris Olympics, reveal “marginally acceptable” conditions, prompting close attention from athletes and environmentalists. Did an athlete get sick because of the water?; In a historic moment, Kamala Harris has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, making her the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket; A groundbreaking study has revealed that racism and discrimination can accelerate aging by altering brain networks, shedding light on the profound impact of social factors on health; Witness the future of dentistry as an AI-powered robot performs a dental crown procedure in just minutes, promising to revolutionize dental care — and probably increasing fears about trips to the dentist; New insights from AI research suggest patterns and trends that could determine Grammy winners, revealing how technology is changing the music industry; The streets of Puebla, Mexico were alive with energy as hundreds of women and girls participated in the annual Tortilla Trot, celebrating community, culture, health and the iconic flatbread. Go beyond the headlines…

