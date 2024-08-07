August 7, 2024

According to ChatGPT, Gen Z can be described as: “Gen Z, born 1997-2012, are digital natives who value diversity, inclusivity, and social justice. They prioritize financial pragmatism, mental health, environmental awareness, and individualism while being globally connected.”

Why care about Gen Z? Well, duh, they are (literally) the future and are already differentiating themselves from Boomers and Millennials. For example, Gen Z seems unlikely to stick it out in their mom’s extra bedroom while waiting to afford a home. According to a Redfin survey, Gen Z are willing to sacrifice the one thing that has traditionally holds homebuyers back; However, if recent events in Bangladesh are an indication, Gen Z is not content to accept the status quo or wait for their ‘elders’ to do the right thing. They’ve waited and see that greed will most always override the public good — and they’re not waiting anymore. They’re poised to challenge existing norms, which poses a threat to authoritarian regimes like MAGA that aim to revert to a past where an elite few control the masses. Gen Z is steadily becoming the ‘hope’ for the future; And none too soon. Thanks to how things have always been done, the US now holds the global distinction of having the lowest ranking in one area that used to be the boast of being an American; It seems the US’s insatiable appetite for guacamole is contributing to a preventable natural crisis happening in Mexico; and A new, innovative app that actually ‘partners’ with those who like to journal could be a real game-changer. Go beyond the headlines…

