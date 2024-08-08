August 8, 2024

In 2023, The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that measles cases increased by 79%. As a result, over 130,000 people, mainly children, died from contracting the preventable disease. Why did they contract it? If you surmised it was because they weren’t vaccinated, chances are you’re right. In fact, childhood vaccinations have been under attack since 2020 when conspiracy nuts invented false narratives linking childhood vaccines with unprecedented deaths. While some children do have reactions to vaccines, the benefits far outweigh the risks vaccines pose to keeping children healthy. A recent Gallup poll shows that anti-vaxxers are still marching strong and align with political ideology. Can you guess which political party is associated with anti-vaxxer movement?; Chances are if our furry feline friends heard JD Vance’s recent putdown against “cat ladies” they would have had their feelings hurt. A new study finds that cats experience one particular human-like emotion; An Italian scientist hated his American diet and decided to change how he ate and got healthier in the process; and Do you have a tendency to doze off when listening with your earbuds planted in your ears? There’s now a remedy for that. Go beyond the headlines…

Childhood vaccinations seen as “not important” by Republican-aligned Americans, Gallup poll finds

‘A dangerous new phase’: Under Meloni, concerns for press freedom in Italy mount

Abortions exceed pre-Roe numbers as telehealth access grows

As inflation fury lingers, politicians join customers in pushing companies to cut prices

Do cats experience grief? New research suggests they might

An Italian scientist started eating like an American and saw his blood sugar and cholesterol skyrocket. A simple diet helped him reverse the damage.

New earbuds detect when. you’re dozing off

Children’s Hospital launches ‘Little Lessons’ app to help new parents

Meet the team bringing water back to Mexico

‘A climate of terror’: Maduro cracks down on Venezuelans protesting contested election win