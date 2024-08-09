August 9, 2024

Are you sweating this month? While the heat may have a little something to do with it, chances are waiting for the electric bill is causing those beads of anxiety. No doubt, you’ve experienced a rise in your electric bills, unless you’re lucky enough to power your home with solar panels. Yet, a new survey finds the reality for most Americans is inflation is hitting home yet again; We’ve always known Putin wants to take Russia back to it’s Cold War-era golden days but one recently released prisoner warns us that Putin is going farther than that; Do you feel healthier when you “get back to nature” and include herbal ingredients in your daily routine? You might want to rethink that: A study estimates that millions of Americans are at risk of liver damage from herbal remedies; Ever wonder why MAGA repeats ad nauseam lies and disinformation about common issues? A new study reveals that by purposely repeating such fallacies, it actually starts to change minds over time. I guess the only way to combat that is to the same with the truth; On the tech front, the ChatGPT desktop app gets a major upgrade with a new companion mode, enhancing user experience across multiple apps. In South America, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has banned X (formerly Twitter) for 10 days. Why? He’s mad at Elon Musk; and Regardless who wins the November presidential election, we are likely to see another increase in migrants from Honduras coming to the US. Unfortunately, it’s the same reason as it’s always been — escalating gang violence, which is getting worse and threatening everyday Honduran families. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans’ electric bills are rising along with the heat, survey finds

Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times

Microsoft researchers report Iran hackers targeting US officials before election

Opinion: What burger flipping tells you about the US economy

What’s happened to real estate commissions since the big settlement

Study Estimates Millions in US Risk Liver Damage From Herbal Remedies

Climate Skeptic Claims Gain Traction Through Repetition, Study Finds

ChatGPT Desktop app gets a big upgrade — new companion mode makes it easier to use with other apps

Venezuelan president bans X for 10 days over Musk row

Honduras Gang Violence Forces Thousands to Flee