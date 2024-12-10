December 10, 2024
Ever since globalization gripped the world, people in all countries have become acutely aware of how our quality of life compares to our global neighbors. There’s no blatant spotlight on disparities than a nation’s healthcare system. Much like the Wal Mart slogan of “Save Money. Live Better,” found to not always be the case, Americans have been conditioned to think that our healthcare system is the best in the world. Unfortunately, the assassination of the UnitedHealth CEO highlights the frustrating experience many of us have with our healthcare system. In fact, a new survey reveals just what Americans think of our healthcare system; Congress (finally) is taking its cue from consumers who are fed up with the cost and practices of healthcare systems; Who are the most influential people in Europe going forward? It’s more important than we realize; As if people didn’t have enough to worry about when it comes to job security. Now, a list has been created of those jobs that are at even more risk under a Trump administration; Media Influencers. Say what you will but the fact is this new ‘job’ is proving successful and profitable for those who are on the neverending quest for Followers and Likes — and colleges are taking notice; and A UFO-reporting app is showing an increase in activity. Go beyond the headlines…