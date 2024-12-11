December 11, 2024

If you even casually scroll through YouTube, you’re bound to see one video talking about “the shift.” These YouTubers talk about how everything we know is going to change. Pretty sure they’re heralding Trump as that change maker. The concept of “the shift” taps into a deeper cultural anxiety about transformation and uncertainty. Whether it’s framed in political, spiritual, or societal terms, these videos often reflect a yearning for clarity in a rapidly changing world. The Trump narrative fits neatly into this framework for his supporters, who view him as a disruptor of the status quo and a symbol of radical change—whether for better or worse. For others, “the shift” is tied to broader concerns: technological advancements, climate change, or even global power dynamics. Regardless of the lens through which it’s viewed, this idea of an impending shift speaks to a collective sense of instability and the human need to make sense of it, often by pinning it to a single figure or event. While some may dismiss these videos as sensationalism, they reveal a deep unease about the future and a desire to find meaning in the chaos that awaits us on the horizon with the Trump administration: The declines in asylum requests from Latino countries; Tariffs on products we’ve come to depend on; The possible closure of the Education Department; Trump’s appointment of RFK Jr to lead the Dept. of Health and Human Services; or The dismissal of the impact of climate change. There’s enough chaos in our future to already exhaust us. Time to make those New Year’s resolutions. Go beyond the headlines…

Most Americans distrust Trump, RFK Jr. on health: Axios-Ipsos poll

Military jets take off from Taiwan air base after Chinese forces seen near island

Path to asylum narrows, especially for Latinos

If Trump adds tariffs, ‘either way, there is a cost to consumers,’ economist says

What might happen if the Education Department were closed?

The critical ecosystem of the Arctic Tundra helped keep climate change in check. Now it’s making things worse.

An Afghan museum that buried its artifacts after Taliban takeover is reborn online

Not sure what to write in your holiday card? These tips can help: Video tutorial

Querétaro, Mexico named a 2024 UNESCO ‘Lifelong Learning City’

Concerns Raised as Dengue Spreads in the Americas at Record-Setting Pace