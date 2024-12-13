December 13, 2024

Ever since Trump won the 2024 presidential election, political strategists have been saying that one of the strongest reasons he won was his promise to lower grocery prices. Seems he’s walking back that particular promise. Among today’s headline roundup, two stories point out if Trump fulfills two of his many ‘carrot’ promises: tariffs and mass deportation, he will be irreparably harming our economy. Not to mention sending inflation in a direction that in a Reuters/Ipsos poll found many Americans, especially those who believed him, would not just dislike but evoke extreme unhappiness; So, who is behind the mystery drones flying over New Jersey; and TIME magazine picked their ‘Person of the Year.’ Have you heard who it is? Go beyond the headlines…

Americans are sour on tariffs if they spark inflation, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

TikTok influencers flee Romania amid tax probe into their election role

As Time’s ‘Person of the Year,’ Trump outlines his top priorities in lengthy interview

Economic fallout from Trump mass deportations could eclipse Great Recession: Report

Mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey prompt security concerns. Here’s what we know

Neanderthal-human interbreeding lasted 7,000 years, new study reveals

Flesh-eating human parasite sweeping across Central America is raising concerns in US — what to know

Dallas launches new app to enhance online shopping security

Over 11 million pilgrims flock to Mexico City Basilica to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe

Costa Rica Installs Wildlife Crossings to Prevent Electrocutions