December 16, 2024

The saying, “If you can’t beat them, join them” seems to be taking hold across the country when it comes to anticipating the incoming Trump administration. A new survey shows the majority of Americans are willing to support Trump and his agenda. The real question is for how long?; All sides see 2025 bringing an end to the fighting between Russia and Ukraine but NATO warns it will come at the expense for what the Ukrainians have been defending all along; What is “Mirror Life’? Something that so concerns scientists that they’re calling for a global halt to it; If you knew your future neighbors were of a political persuasion you just can’t tolerate, would you decide not to buy in the neighborhood? A new real estate platform helps with that decision; and Americans worry that Trump and his cronies would weaponize our military against citizens. How could that happen? Officials say just look south of the border at our nearest neighbor. Go beyond the headlines…

Majority of Americans are ready to support Trump and large parts of his agenda, says CNBC survey

Ukraine Will Have to Give Up Territory for Peace: NATO Leader

Journalists anticipate a renewed hostility toward their work under the incoming Trump administration

The federal EV tax credit has an uncertain fate. What car shoppers should know

Schools caution international students: Get back to campus before Trump’s inauguration

Scientists horrified by “Mirror Life” that could wipe out biology as we know it

1,800-year-old silver amulet could rewrite history of Christianity in the early Roman Empire

Homebuyers can access neighbors’ political leanings with new real estate platform

Italy grants Argentina’s President Milei citizenship sparking outrage

‘The military has been inserted into the economy’: how the army became ubiquitous in Mexican life