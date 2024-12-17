December 17, 2024

School shootings are not just a reality in the United States; they are a fact of life for our children. How do we know this? By the very fact that active shooter drills are as commonplace as fire drills in our schools. So, the fact that more and more schools are banning cell phones by students does nothing to alleviate the anxiety of parents who want to stay in touch with their children, especially during real active shooter events. A new survey of teachers reveals how they believe parents will circumvent the ban — and create another challenge for their students’ attention; The US is on the brink of a sad milestone; Could Trump actually spur Russia to go to war with NATO?; Trump’s threats of tariffs is alarming the global economy with many economists pronouncing a scenario that does not bode well for US or the world; Scientists are at a loss to explain what happened to the climate between 2023 and 2024; and Police in Wales are testing a new technology that allows them to identify people on the street with only facial recognition app. Is it a useful tool to put away criminals faster? Or is it an invasion of privacy? Or is the tradeoff worth the peace of mind? Old questions for new problems that only yesterday were science fiction. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: 70% of Teachers Anticipate Holiday Surge in Smartwatch Gifting To Counter School Cell Phone Policy Bans

Russia to prepare for war with NATO

US Poised to Reach Executions Milestone

Trump’s tariffs could usher in a worst-case economic scenario not seen since the 1970s

Fewer than half of Latinos in the U.S. have adequate health insurance coverage

2023, 2024 climate change records defy scientific explanation

Antibodies Could Soon Help Slow the Aging Process

New app lets police identify suspects in the street

Former San Miguel expat starts migrant legal aid clinic in New York City

Indigenous fury against Daniel Noboa’s plans for a mega-prison in the Ecuadorian Amazon