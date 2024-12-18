December 18, 2024

The retaliatory behavior of the GOP — for example: Congressional GOPers want to pursue criminal charges against Liz Cheney because she spoke out against Trump or Trump and his cronies are suing an Iowa newspaper and longtime pollster who found Harris the likelier winner in the election — are on full disgusting display. So, when a US watchdog group warns that Trump is planning to “target progressive non-profits,” we should not be surprised when it happens and begin to ask ourselves, if we haven’t already, how much erosion of our democratic way of life is acceptable; The top 1% are partying like there’s no end to the good times. Anyone who has ever pinched pennies knows this feeling is an illusion and all parties crash sooner or later — and economists say they’re seeing signs of more people leaving the party early; Sexism is real. A new study found that it’s also damaging to women the older we get; Do you know what the most downloaded app of 2024 was?; and One US city is actually offering pregnant women $1000 to have a baby! Go beyond the headlines…

Less than half of Americans say opinion of Trump is favorable: Poll

World War III is already underway. In Ukraine.

Trump planning to target progressive non-profits, US watchdog warns

Flashing yellow light for consumer

US City Offers $1,000 to Pregnant Women Amid Falling Birth Rates

Sexism is a risk factor for memory decline among women, study finds

Antarctica’s ‘Deception Island’ one of the only places on Earth where you can sail into an active volcano

Temu is the most downloaded app on the US App Store in 2024

Mexico to offer citizens legal help in event of mass deportations

Selling sex for gold in the Amazon’s illegal mines