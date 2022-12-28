December 28, 2022

The Supreme Court kept Trump’s discriminatory border policy in effect. Does this worsen their credibility?; Here’s Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan and what he wants for Ukraine; Discover the 10 must-read books by Latino authors; Want to know what the 96 most fascinating finds in 2022 were?; and Why isn’t Mexico improving the rate of femicides? Go beyond the headlines…

Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now

Explainer: What is Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace plan?

Farmworkers brace for more time in the shadows after latest effort fails in Congress

America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing

Ten must-read 2022 books by Latino authors

Depletion of groundwater is accelerating in California’s Central Valley, study finds

Ninety-Six Fascinating Finds Revealed in 2022

Programmable robots teach kids how to code

Bolivia welcomes unprecedented Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera exhibition

Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue