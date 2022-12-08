December 8, 2022

Equality is still an aspirational concept. Just look at the latest report on the Latina wage gap; Have you heard who’s TIME’s Person of the Year?; When we first heard electrical substations were being attacked, most of us assumed it was domestic terrorists. Now, we know who; There’s a reason why swearing can be satisfying in any language; and Peru just got their first female president. Go beyond the headlines…

Latinas in the U.S. still face striking wage gap

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY: TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year

First look: The U.S. cities where immigrants are moving and thriving

Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning

DACA Ruled Unlawful by the Fifth Circuit. Here’s What Happens Next

Discovery of world’s oldest DNA breaks record by one million years

The Universal Sound Of Swearing Across Languages

How This New Shopping App Aims To Revolutionize The Local Retail Economy

Who is Dina Boluarte, Peru’s first female president?

Mexico’s president gets his ‘Plan B’ on electoral reform passed – and it’s worrisome