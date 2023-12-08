December 8, 2023

You know the quality of life for many in the United States is deteriorating when a US court grants a temporary reprieve from an unforgiving abortion ban to a Texas woman, who has a fatal condition that has already killed her unborn child and threatens her ability to have anymore children, and the TX Attorney General immediately issues a threat to all hospitals that helping this woman would result in arrests of their doctors. This is the ‘rule of law’ under the GOP. This type of inhumane vengeance in the name of wielding political power has had repercussions on the US global standing. For example, a new survey reveals that many around the world no longer see the US leading in one particular important field of the future; Disinformation has become a staple tool in the arsenal of many GOP politicians. One social psychologist explains their tactics and how they use disinformation against the public; and With tempers flaring along Venezuela and Guyana, many are asking, is the US headed into a third war? Go beyond the headlines…

Gun violence rate higher in gentrified neighborhoods, study finds

Texas AG says abortions still prosecutable despite court exemptions

US Risks Being Dragged Into Third War

Why buying a house in the US is so hard right now

Disinformation is rampant on social media – a social psychologist explains the tactics used against you

America losing status as science hub of world: More than 75% of STEM workers say China and others have surpassed US

Gigantic ‘hole’ in the sun wider than 60 Earths is spewing superfast solar wind right at us

New AI-powered doctor’s office allows patients to draw blood, take vitals

Mexico’s changing religious landscape

El Salvador is seeing worst rights abuses since 1980-1992 civil war, Amnesty reports