February 14, 2024

Before the rise of Trump, political psychology seemed more like a pseudo-science. Nowadays, it’s a needed tool to attempt to understand the bizarre hold Trump has on Americans who care less about his lack of character and applaud his rude, criminal and crass behavior and rhetoric. A new study finds an important link with why so many are falling under Trump’s spell or, maybe, it’s possession; As the world rages on with wars around the world, a small country close to US is falling rapidly into a no-mans land; Well, the House GOP followed through on their promise to their role model to exact vengeance on the Biden admin, starting with DHS Sec. Mayorkas. Sad reflection on where the GOP is today; It’s long been said that housing is a health issue and now states are starting to treat is as such; In a promising first, a 13-year-old has been cured of a deadly brain cancer. It gives hope to all the families suffering seeing their children die from a painful, deadly disease; and Zillow just enhanced their app and created the “Housing Super App.” Go beyond the headlines…

Victimhood and Trump’s Big Lie: New study links white grievance to election skepticism

Haitian gangs’ growing funds, arsenals challenge planned intervention -report

Mayorkas becomes first cabinet secretary impeached since 1876

Immigration cuts could dent US economy at crucial time, experts say

States prepare to use Medicaid for rental assistance for the first time.

Scientists Demolish Polar Bears Theory, Issue Dire Warning

World First: 13-Year-Old Child Cured of a Deadly Brain Cancer

Zillow Targets Growing Share of Market With ‘Housing Super App’

Rewilding in Argentina helps giant anteaters return to south Brazil

Ecuador’s 2,500 Year Old “Lost City” Uncovered – But Is It Too Late?