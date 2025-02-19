February 19, 2025

It used to be that I could compartmentalize/silo/separate news categories with little, if any, overlapping. Not anymore. Especially, in the era of this administration. Trump is quickly imposing himself into affairs outside the domestic agenda. Whether it’s taking it upon himself to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, without Ukraine or European leaders included; or threatening Hamas on (the surface) behalf of Israel and declaring a resettlement of Palestinians, the Trump administration walks a fine line between being a global leader or bully. But there is one case that may clarify which side of this tightrope falls the US. It seems the Trump Media Group is suing a Brazilian judge in Brazil who is overseeing the arrest of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting to poison the current president in a coup attempt to take back the country. Why would Trump do this? Well could it be because Trump has made it clear that his allegiance is not to democratic institutions, but to those who share his brand of right-wing authoritarianism. By intervening in a foreign legal case—one in which a close ideological ally is accused of plotting a coup—Trump isn’t just testing the boundaries of U.S. influence; he’s signaling his commitment to a global movement that seeks to undermine democratic norms. His lawsuit against Justice Moraes, filed in a U.S. court, is a blatant attempt to weaponize American legal systems to protect a figure facing accountability for anti-democratic actions abroad.

This move also exposes the deeper connections between Trump and Bolsonaro, both of whom have embraced election denialism, attacked judicial oversight, and sought to weaken the press and other democratic checks. The lawsuit’s First Amendment argument is especially absurd given Trump’s own history of calling for censorship of political opponents and journalists. More than anything, this case clarifies the fine line Trump’s administration is walking: not as a global leader in democracy, but as a defender of those who seek to dismantle it. Whether through shadow diplomacy with Russia, unilateral proclamations on the Middle East, or legal meddling in Brazil, Trump is proving that his priorities extend far beyond the U.S. border—but not in the way of traditional statecraft. Instead, he’s amplifying a global movement of strongmen who view democracy as an obstacle rather than a principle. Go beyond the headlines…

Report: 97% of retirement-age Americans in debt

UAE tells U.S.’ Rubio it rejects displacement of Palestinians

Trump signs order to claim power over independent agencies

Shoppers are avoiding certain brands over politics: poll

Majority of Gen Z Say Resumes Will Be Obsolete Soon

Scientists develop ‘smart pajamas’ to monitor sleep disorders

3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb of King Thutmose II Discovered: The First Royal Burial Unearthed Since King Tutankhamun

Need a bodyguard? There’s an app for that!

CNN: US is conducting covert drone missions in Mexico

Trump Media Group Sues Brazilian Judge Weighing Arrest of Jair Bolsonaro