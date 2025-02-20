February 20, 2025

The cornerstone of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign promises was immigration. His threatening definition of migrants and promise of mass deportations had his supporters salivating for an illusory justice. Unfortunately for them, they are so enamored of our felonious president’s promises that they fail to realize that without migrants it’s a sure bet, in all this uncertainty, that grocery prices will rise higher than we’ve ever seen. It’s true Trump and his cronies see migrants as beneath them and a threat to the ‘demographic order’ of our economy but the reality is that migrants are an essential part of the U.S. workforce, particularly in industries that sustain daily life—from agriculture and food production to construction and elder care. While Trump pushes mass deportation rhetoric, a new study confirms that immigrants actually consume far less welfare than American citizens, debunking the myth that they are a drain on the economy. Instead of acknowledging their contributions, the Trump administration is doubling down on cruelty, stripping legal representation from thousands of migrant children and leaving them to navigate a complex legal system alone.

Ironically, despite his tough talk, reports indicate that migrant encounters at processing centers are dropping, showing that the so-called “crisis” is not as dire as Trump claims. Yet, his supporters, unwilling to question the narrative they’ve been fed, continue to cheer for policies that will harm not just migrants but the entire economy. If he follows through with his deportation plans, Americans will soon feel the consequences firsthand—not just in rising food costs and labor shortages but in the erosion of fundamental human rights under an administration that sees cruelty as policy and governance as spectacle. Go beyond the headlines…

