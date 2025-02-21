February 21, 2025

This administration’s disregard for “rule of law,” civil rights, Constitutional rights, international norms and the basic quality of life for working class people, as well as those in developing countries dependent on US expertise and aid to combat poverty, diseases and food insecurities is beginning to wear thin, not among its critics, but among their most ardent supporters. As Trump pushes to expand his power beyond constitutional limits, even some of his supporters are starting to feel the weight of his policies. His administration has been caught withholding foreign aid in defiance of a court order, proving that not even judicial rulings can restrain its agenda. Meanwhile, economists warn that his proposed tariffs will hit everyday Americans the hardest, raising prices on essential goods and squeezing household budgets even further. Farmers, a group that overwhelmingly backed Trump in past elections, are already struggling—suicide rates in the agricultural community are now three times higher than the general population, a devastating reflection of how trade policies, climate challenges, and economic instability are breaking the backbone of rural America.

Internationally, Mexico is moving to reform its constitution in response to U.S. terrorism designations, a direct consequence of Trump’s reckless foreign policy rhetoric. This shift underscores how even America’s closest neighbors are distancing themselves, preparing for an era where U.S. leadership is no longer a stabilizing force but a source of global upheaval. As the reality of Trump’s governance sets in, the disillusionment among his base grows. The question is, will they recognize the damage before it’s too late? Go beyond the headlines…

CNN Poll: Americans worried by Trump’s push to expand power

Ukrainian refugees in Poland fear their homeland will lose territory

Judge says Trump admin has withheld foreign aid despite court order

Economists says tariffs will be bad for your wallet

Data suggests farmers have suicide rates three times higher than general population

Mexico to reform constitution in wake of US terrorism designations

Brazilians hail strength of democracy as Bolsonaro is called to account