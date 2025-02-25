February 25, 2025

The threat of tariffs are already doing ‘a job’ on the US economy , driving up costs on essential goods before they’ve even been implemented. Economists have warned that tariffs won’t bring manufacturing jobs back but will instead burden us consumers with higher prices on everything from food to household goods. The reality is sinking in for many who once believed Trump’s economic promises—his tough-on-trade approach isn’t making life easier, it’s making it more expensive. A new survey shows that only 1 in 3 Americans approve of the job Trump is doing on inflation, a clear sign that confidence in his economic leadership is fading. While his administration continues to tout “economic nationalism” as the answer, working-class Americans are left footing the bill for policies that prioritize political theatrics over practical solutions. If the cost of living keeps rising under his watch, even his most loyal supporters may find themselves questioning whether his brand of economic populism was ever meant to serve them at all – and if the viral videos emerging from Town Hall meetings across the country are any indication, his loyal supporters are already growing in their disappointment and disillusionment with the guy who they were lead to believe was going to save the country. Go beyond the headlines…

